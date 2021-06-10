She never speaks the name of Woody Allen, the man she accuses of sexually abusing her as a child and who has numerous advocates – and power – who challenge her testimony against him. But Dylan Farrow won’t shut up. Her story of abuse by her mother’s partner, Mia Farrow, since she was seven years old is in the documentary ‘Allen v. Farrow ‘, released this year on HBO. “I think there is little I can say about that aspect of my life already,” says Farrow, now 35 at the Santander WomenNOW. «The series has said it all. But I also want to think that I have had a very full life apart from that very concentrated episode in my life, which has already been debated, discussed and litigated until the end. It is an aspect that I would like to keep as private as possible. However, my hope is that the situation (of sexual abuse of minors by a trusted person) told in the series will serve other families of survivors, so that they can be reflected. ‘Allen v. Farrow ‘should serve to spark debate. Because what is addressed there is that the subject is never discussed ».

Now the author of books for teenagers, Farrow explores that same feeling from fantasy in her first novel, which will be published in Spanish under the title ‘Silencio’. “In essence it is the story of a young woman on a journey to find her own voice, and discover the truth and her inner strength,” he advances. «As an author it has given me an escape route to cope and examine my own trauma, my emotions about the world and life, my observations about the reality of what has happened to me and the people around me.

In psychological therapy since she was five years old and who, as she says, has been through “many therapists”, Farrow has found in writing a “healing mechanism” and “good therapists have encouraged me to do so. It is healing and beneficial. After that own literature, which first read only to her younger sister, she has managed to find a “funnier than reality” way to turn her own story to the point of talking about her protagonist to refer to herself. Are you a victim or a survivor? «The protagonist of the novel is a victim and is oppressed by the system. He ends up finding his truth and discovers how to navigate and overcome his past. In the end, she is more in the territory of the survivor than the victim.

For those who have committed abuses, Farrow supports being penalized with public banishment, be they actors, musicians or film directors. What in the United States, the birthplace of MeToo, is called the ‘culture of cancellation’. The culture of cancellation. «I prefer to use another term and call it ‘accountability’, because saying that something is ‘canceled’ is pejorative and negative. I encourage others to lead by example and it is important to change your mind as new information emerges about someone, even if it is uncomfortable to do so. “