Payments provider Dwolla has simplified the process for using its application programming interface, saying it cuts down on thousands of lines of code.

The Drop-In Components help developers with or without technical experience integrate into Dwolla payments platforms , while following US information verification regulations.

“Companies of all sizes can copy and paste a Drop-In Component to save a significant amount of time on aspects of their digital transformation,” Dave Glaser, president and chief operating officer of Dwolla, said in a Tuesday press release. “Our engineering teams worked with current customers to identify areas of opportunity within our integration process that could be streamlined.”

US regulations require that payments companies collect certain information to verify the accounts they create, including accounts on the Dwolla platform. Collecting information about “beneficial owners,” or those who control 25% or more of a company, is required. Dwolla’s customers can add or remove beneficial owners through a user-interface that ensures information like social security numbers or birth dates do not enter the server.

“Dwolla’s easy-to-use API allows us to deliver an exceptional payment experience for our users while maintaining our clients’ brand identity,” David Glines, CEO of Zorzees, a franchising and management support company, said in the release. “By using Dwolla’s Drop-In Components, we were able to reduce costs and save weeks of development work and more easily initiate money transfers. It’s as if we cloned our team to make these ourselves. “

By integrating with Dwolla’s payment API, companies can offer multiple payment types, including ACH and push-to-debit as well as Real-Time Payments through the Clearing House RTP Network.

“By launching more Drop-In Components, we’re building an even stronger payment experience for our customers and removing layers of complexity for integrating an API — all while enabling a faster ramp time to begin transacting,” Skyler Nesheim, senior vice president of technology at Dwolla, said in the release.