Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority implements an integrated strategy aimed at maintaining agricultural biosecurity in the farms of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by implementing several integrated programs concerned with the palm tree, because of its importance in agricultural sustainability and the cultural heritage of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and also as a cornerstone in preserving the environment. An essential supporter of food security.

She stressed the possibility of controlling palm pests in environmentally safe ways, compatible with the instructions of integrated pest management, to reduce the economic damage of the pest and environmental pollution, and to preserve the ecosystem from the indiscriminate use of agricultural pesticides, and given the importance of the dust spider, and the economic damage it has caused in recent years to dates. This technical and indicative awareness to shed light on the scourge of dust dream.

The authority organized a remote workshop that dealt with the manifestations of infection, detection, prevention and control of the pest of dust dream on date palms, identifying the importance of the economic pest, identifying the pest and its life cycle, identifying the manifestations of infection, the mechanism of pest management and methods of control, given the importance of the palm, which does not Prevent insect and animal pests from attacking and killing them.

And she indicated that in the United Arab Emirates, the palm is affected by several pests that are divided into two groups: “Key pests with high economic damage, because they directly affect the stem are the long-horned stem borer, the taste borer, the red palm weevil, and secondary pests of medium damage. The economic infects fruits, such as the lesser date worm (Erythra), dubas, dust spider, coercive insect, termite, palm pollen disease, palm pollen beetle, false dream and aerophytic, wasps, mealybugs, birds and rodents.

The workshop indicated the spread of this dream in all palm-growing regions in the world, as it is a problem in all date-producing countries.. It differs from the insect in that it does not have antennae and wings, and its body is divided into two regions, the maxillary region and the bodily region, and it has four pairs of legs. Its length ranges between (0.2 – 0.3 mm), and it is transmitted from one palm to another by movement, especially between intertwined palms, by wind carrying the grains of soil that the dream is holding, mediated by the legs of wasps, and the severity of the injury increases in the years of drought, where the female lays From 20 – 25 eggs, and the duration of the generation is from 8 – 12 days.

The workshop showed that the dust dream can feed on two stages of the cherry fruits and the khalal, and it cannot feed on the hababuk or the wet, and that the most harmful effect on the fruits is that it secretes a dense spidery tissue on the fruit, the stalk and the stalk, which causes the accumulation and accumulation of dust particles, dust and dead insects on them. , so that it is difficult to remove, as this tissue obstructs the physiological processes of the fruit, in addition to casting a shadow on the fruits that delays their coloring and ripening, and the peel becomes thick.

She pointed out that the infected fruits are not suitable for human consumption, so they are provided as animal feed or left on palm trees, which may exacerbate the problem in subsequent years, and is one of the most important pests whose attack on palm fruits causes a significant reduction in the crop in quantity and quality, and severe infestation may cause a loss of 100%. Of the value of the crop, as the fruits become unfit for human consumption, but the infected dates crack and harden, and their texture becomes coarse and soft, and their color is red-brown. All stages of the insect’s development absorb the juices of the fruits, especially in the hababuk and khalal stages, which causes incomplete growth, and despite the presence of Al-Ghubeir is in all palm-growing areas, but the severe and epidemic infection that occurs annually occurs in dry years when the winds are strong.

life cycle

The workshop showed that one female lays 20-25 spherical eggs on the spinules and fruits, and the eggs hatch after three days into light green larvae that feed for two days before they molt into a nymph, and the lifespan of the dust dream is from 10-12 days at a constant temperature of 35° C and a humidity of 50% These pests have six overlapping generations on palms, and may reach 10-12 generations, and that feeding by sucking on wicker and soft fronds in the heart of the palm in the month of December to February, where all stages absorb the juices of the fruits in the phase of hababuk, jamri and khalal from the side of the funnel and along the length of the fruit In lines, which causes the fruits to crack and become unfit for consumption. The workshop explained that dreaming is a secondary pest that can remain balanced by preparing it with its natural enemies under appropriate environmental conditions, but this pest quickly turns into a major pest when an imbalance occurs in the balance equation, for which pesticides are a major factor responsible. Research has proven that insecticides cause In: Increasing the numerical density of mites, as it has been observed that organophosphorous, chlorine and carbamate pesticides prolong the life of females and increase their period in laying eggs, and insecticides work to kill the vital enemies of mites, so that they are free from their enemies, which facilitates the increase in their numbers, as insecticides work To loosen the dream gatherings confined to the leaves as a result of its excitation and killing the vital enemies, as this causes the dream to spread over a larger area on the plant, providing it with sufficient food that is reflected in building a larger population. The workshop indicated that a few years ago, the dust spider was secondary pests, but as a result of the repeated spraying of insecticides on palms to control pests, these pests became very important and have an economic impact on palms, which requires drawing up an appropriate policy and an integrated strategy to combat them.

Integrated pest management

The workshop showed that the integrated pest management is an integrated system for managing dealing with the numerical density of the pest, through the use of a number of environmentally and economically compatible methods, which lead to reducing the density of the pest and maintaining the levels of its presence on the crop below the level of the critical economic limit with the use of pesticides as a last option. , and prevention and limitation of pest access to the palm, this includes agricultural methods: such as disposal of fertilization residues and taste, plowing and soil stirring, planting distances, fertilization, and general hygiene, such as collecting and destroying infected fruits, water management such as quantity and timing of irrigation, use of mulching and traps, exploration and control Continuous crop inspection, identification and pest control using traps. She pointed out that pest control is through direct means, for the safe and proper application of consecutive pesticides and concentrations, biological and chemical control, and resistance management.

Agricultural operations (preventive), and identified indirect means such as maintenance and encouragement of vital enemies, fertilization, and irrigation.

The workshop drew attention to agricultural control methods, by cultivating at suitable distances that allow good ventilation that allows the entry of light and sun heat that kills many dreamers, removing old tastes and remnants of flower seeds, old leaves and fibers, and focusing on the cleanliness and service of the palm by conducting the fertilization process from time to time , because training helps get rid of the dream. Removing the cuttings, collecting the fruits that are in the armpits of the fronds and the fruits that fell on the ground and inside the shoots, which carry the dream when they fall, and put them in tightly closed bags and dispose of them in proper ways. The workshop confirmed that the presence of an injury to the palm near a farm or house in the past season necessitates more attention because the dream is easy to move to the farm at the beginning of the new season. The workshop indicated that dealing with this pest requires careful observation and experience, as detecting the infection at its beginning achieves protection for the tree, especially when the dense silk tissue is not present, as washing with water mixed with a very small amount of cleaning materials (soap or Tide) may suffice. To kill different spider phases. And she called for the use of light pesticides first, such as agricultural sulfur or micronized sulfur that you can spray into the heart of the palm before the appearance of the infection (that is, the month of March and April), or if there was an infection in the last season, the palm should be sprayed with a winter spray or fogging to kill the wintering females, as it is distinguished Sulfur is killed directly by its vapor or converted to sulfur dioxide by oxidation or hydrogen sulfide by reduction, or it is transformed into a highly toxic acid.