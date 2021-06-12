Left-wing politician Cansu Özdemir from Hamburg was arrested at Düsseldorf Airport on Saturday morning, June 12, 2021. What gave the Federal Police the occasion?

Düsseldorf / Hamburg – A lot of excitement at Düsseldorf Airport: The hamburger* Mayor Cansu Özdemir was elected on Saturday morning, June 12, 2021 for Detained there by the federal police for several hours*. The left-wing politician was prevented from leaving. Iraq was the destination of their delegation.

“We have been locked in a room without a window for several hours. The participants in the delegation are currently being interrogated individually at the airport security, ”says Cansu Özdemir. The delegation missed the connecting flight to Erbil, Kurdistan. “The luggage has already been checked out, which suggests that the plan was to prevent the delegation from traveling,” suspects Özdemir. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.