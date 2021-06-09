As if living immersed in an eternal Groundhog Day summer after summer, Atlético is looking for a forward. Like every summer since 2013. Simeone considers that to prop up this champion Atleti the man is Lautaro Martínez and this has been made known to the rojiblanca board during the talks for his contract extension from 2022 to 2024. But Lautaro is very expensive, Lautaro is very difficult. Inter, who have rejected a first red-and-white offer of 40-50 million, as published The Corrierre dello Sport, has valued it at 90, so the sports direction probes other names. There appears the one of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian forward of Fiorentina, 21, is one of the names that Andrea Berta, rojiblanco sports director, shuffles, as reported by Italian sports journalist Di Marzio. A footballer who, with 21 goals, has become the third best scorer of the 20-21 in the five main European leagues, only behind Robert Lewandowski (40) and Leo Messi (38).

21 goals in 40 games, 3,090 ‘, which has not only caught the attention of Andrea Berta but also of several ‘greats’ who are looking for a goal, all of them are looking for it, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​City, United, Liverpool; there will be competition in his signing. Di Marzio himself revealed his price, which is around 60 million. 60 million for a Vlahovic who compares himself to Halaand. “I can be like him,” he said after scoring a double for Atalanta last April.