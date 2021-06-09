We ventured into the cold lands of Icewind Dale to test the cooperative action of Dungeons & Dragon: Dark Alliance, a video game starring Drizzt Do’Urde and other great heroes of Forgotten Realms that wants to make us enjoy exciting battles in this fantasy universe. And as you will see in these prints, with its DLC, it wants you to do it for a long time.

It is always a pleasure to travel to the Dungeons & Dragons universe to enjoy great stories and exciting adventures, so it is normal that not a few fans of this fantasy series are eager to play Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance. It stars some of the most iconic characters of the saga, is set in a region not very explored in D&D video games and also promises exciting battles in friends Company. Perfect ingredients to shape one of those games that catch you for hours, that you want to return to again and again, but … do you get it? I have had the opportunity to enjoy a brief, but intense game to this new Dark Alliance and although I have enjoyed it, I still have doubts about the final scope of this interesting adventure of cooperative action with light RPG touches. The latter is important to clarify because although we are talking about a spiritual successor of the remembered Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, which just a few days ago came back to life with a remastering on PC and consoles, the game of Tuque games it is more action than role.

During the fighting you have to master the blocks and dodges, use the special abilities wisely, and also find the best position to attack causing the maximum possible damage. It’s what I did in the shoes of the famous hero Drizzt Do’Urde, escorted by his three faithful companions Catti-brie, Bruenor and Wulfgar, each of them playing the roles of an RPG, that is, the damage specialist, the tank capable of withstanding blows like no one else and the expert in cures without This limits your ability to act with some freedom so that whatever you do, you never get bored. The downside of these short game sessions is that you hardly have time to delve into combat, explore customization options, or even experience the differences between characters. You go so fast that you hardly enjoy it. But I do stick with some interesting ideas that I think will suit this cooperative action adventure.

I will tell you about it in these impressions in which I also bring good news, as Tuque Games has confirmed that Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will receive this year two free DLC, plus a payment expansion with abundant news so that the action does not decline even for an instant. And the extras are interesting.

Action RPG in Icewind Dale

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos TRAILERS channel on YouTube

I think that one of the successes of the new Dark Alliance has been to bet on the cold lands of Icewind Dale, fleeing from much more traditional fantasy settings. The gigantism of its monuments built in the mountains, the caverns with rivers of lava, the ogres walking through cold expanses of ice … it is difficult to resist the charm of a place like this. And although I would have liked to see much more, I think Tuque Games has known how to play this trick well with a stage design that invites exploration. There are treasures and secrets that require you to search through linear levels, yes, but with some hidden routes that can bring you some joy or other. But here the protagonist is the action and at this point, I am sorry I cannot offer you clearer impressions because if I am left with the most immediate feeling, with that thought that approached me as soon as I finished the test, I would say that I was disappointed.

One of the successes of the new Dark Alliance has been to bet on Icewind Dale, fleeing from more traditional scenariosI did not notice that the cooperation between the four players was essential, nor did I feel that the combat was especially complex. And yet I think has potential to surprise us with battles that put teamwork to the limit and also force us to master the unique abilities of each character to the maximum. Playing ten minutes in a hurry and with strangers is not the best way to experience a game like Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and I cling to that idea to keep my faith intact in a video game that I hope knows how to have more and more fun with scenarios. twisted, as well as bigger, more powerful enemies that can’t just be crunched without any strategy beyond smashing the attack button. I had a great time when chaos took over the action; when hitting enemies while dodging flares of fire and explosions. And then there are the final bosses, which Tuque Games promises will surprise us with battles worth living.

Three DLCs for 2021The first of these free DLC launches in the summer and includes a story mission with three levels that will face the Specters. In autumn another free DLC with a mode of [b]hardcore difficulty[/b] and another story mission with three levels. The objective? Kill the trolls that have invaded Kelvin’s Cairn. And finally, at the end of the year we will have new story missions and a new character class focused on the use of magic in a paid expansion known as Echoes of the Blood War, which will also introduce new types of enemies. Its price will be 19.99 euros.

I only had a chance to fight one, and well, it was a tougher fight than normal, but I didn’t feel like I exploited the idea of ​​team play to the full. So I have conflicting feelings with the new Dark Alliance. I think it raises interesting ideas, such as the camps that you can set up in specific areas of the scene to restore health, or save those resources for better loot at the end of the battle. By completing these scenarios you will go to a base camp where you will have the opportunity to trade your treasures and also improve the hero’s equipment, but again, I could not see much here either. Tuque Games wanted to focus a large part of the presentation on the additional content you will receive the game in the months after its release, and the truth is that they sound pretty good.

It seems clear that the authors of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance have faith in the project, and it is a good sign. Also this is a showy game with a great staging. The scenarios are striking, the combats, a festival of light, color and explosions; And then we have a good hero and villain design to make getting lost in the cold lands of Icewind Dale even more exciting.

If the idea of ​​the cooperative does not appeal to you, Tuque Games has already confirmed that you can play it alone, although it will be difficult; But if what you are passionate about is the idea of ​​sharing adventures with friends and family, you will be happy to know that in addition to the online cooperative for four players, the new Dark Alliance will have local cooperative on PC and consoles. A good addition that I hope will be taken advantage of with challenges that really require team play; It is not enough to crush the attack buttons without rhyme or reason. Let there be strategy, let the enemies make it difficult. All that I expected to find in this first contact with the game, but as I said, it was so brief that I barely scratched the surface of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.

I hope there is strategy, that the enemies make it difficultWe have to wait a few weeks to be able to enjoy at home a cooperative action adventure with RPG overtones that wants to recover in style the essence of that classic Dark Alliance that we enjoyed so much in the past. It is a reinterpretation of their team action; a new approach that I hope works to the delight of fans of fantasy and the Forgotten Realms. D&D: Dark Alliance launches on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PS5, Xbox One and PS4 next June 22nd. If you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass you will be happy to know that the game will be available on the service from the same day of release.