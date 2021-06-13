Genoa – Yes, the left is the right one. Cross at the first attempt on a free kick, at 45 ‘. Goals in the second, at 62 ‘, always with a left-handed player on the near post. Ah, Daniel Dumbravanu is a defender, not a bomber. Central in the rearguard of Genoa Primavera, as captain Serpe and Gijini, all scoring in the 5-0 scored yesterday by Chiappino’s Grifoncini against Lazio at Begato 9 Stadium for the penultimate of the championship. Moldovan, born in 2001 (20 years on 22 July) “Dumbra” lived a season full of emotions: “I made my debut in the first team against CR7’s Juve in the Italian Cup, I made my debut in the senior national team”. And he also made himself useful as a translator of Shomurodov in the early days of Eldor in Genoa. “On the pitch I still have many aspects to improve, but here I am happy: Genoa is my second home”. Grifo with whom he has been linked for four years. Chiappino praises him for the left-handed and asks him to become even more bad in marking, Ballardini has often made Pegli train him and has called him more than once. Genoa works on the market, Lammers is close, but carefully observes the growth of home-made Grifoncini.

A crossbar and a goal, both on a free kick. And zero goals conceded. Sunday not bad …

“We had a great match, it was the last one at home, we wanted to do it well. The goal? I felt it, I looked for it, it arrived. But the goals, good or bad, are always worth one, and if the ball does not enter it does not enter, so the crossbar is not counted. But I’m happy like this, eh “.

Where did you learn to beat free-kicks like this?

“As a child, in Moldova, I already had this strong shot. I practiced it almost everywhere, even in the streets of my city, Balti. Then here, with the training I improved and now the first goal from a free kick has finally arrived (three goals of the season ed). We are a great group and in defense with Gijini and Serpe I am very happy: it is not often that the three defenders score, the coach also pointed out, he was happy! “

What Chiappino tells her: what are her strong points e on what needs to improve?

“I like to play the ball with my feet, try game changes or through passes but he tells me that I have to be worse in marking, always focused, with the right mind and I know I still have a long way to go”.

This year, however, he took great satisfaction.

“I have been here since 2018, at the beginning it was not easy, I came from far away, but this year it went very well. And yes, I experienced the joy of the first team debut against Juve: Ballardini gave me a great chance. What a thrill to challenge Ronaldo. And I was impressed by Chiellini, Bonucci, Morata: true champions. As are many Genoa players with whom I have had the opportunity to train several times “.

Who gave you the most advice?

“Many from captain Criscito who plays in my role, to Radovanovic, Behrami, Badelj: all always available. Working with them is the best for a young person, gain experience, grow “.

She also lent a hand: Shomurodov said that in the early days at Genoa she was the one who helped him cocommunicate by translating from Russian.

“Well yes, he had just arrived and with the language at the beginning it is not easy. He comes from Uzbekistan, he had played in Russia, and so I tried to lend a hand what I could but Eldor immediately committed himself to learning Italian ”.

Not only Genoa: he made his debut with the Moldovan senior national team.

“Another very strong emotion. I dream of returning soon and gradually becoming the owner. Furthermore, there is a Ligurian coach, Bordin, a sign of destiny ”.

Have you always been a defender?

“Always. I usually play third on the left, but I also made the fifth. I play where the coach asks ”.

A defender to be inspired by?

“Sergio Ramos: he is at Real Madrid and has been playing at the same very high level for 15 years, with his head centered on goals. And then I admire Alaba, who will also go to Real: he has a great left-handed, very strong even on a free kick ”.

Upcoming dreams? The Serie A debut with Genoa like Kallon and Eyango?

“It would be a real dream. Genoa has become a second home for me, I’m fine here. I have to grow a lot, slowly I hope to get higher and higher. Now we want to close the championship in the best possible way, and then holidays in Moldova: mom’s cooking is waiting for me, the best in the world “.

