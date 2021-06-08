Aída Domènech, DulceidaHe is 31 years old and has spent 10 living by posting his photos on networks, where he gathers millions of followers. It is, perhaps, one of the best known and veteran prescribers in Spain. Her photos and videos doing and advertising diverse things must still be profitable because brands continue to count on her for their campaigns in a wide spectrum in which they coexist from Dior to Primark. After a long year of sad virtual events, the influencer stars in the presentation of a beauty product like those before the pandemic and submits to the questions of Luz Sánchez-Mellado’s video booth.