Dubai Taxi Corporation of the Roads and Transport Authority has supported its smart application, DTC App, by adding a request feature for a number of new services affiliated to its fleet of vehicles, such as taxi service for people of determination, taxi for ladies and families, airport taxi, in addition to all the luxury limousine services available on the application since its launch in 2019.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Meer, Director of Operations and Commercial Affairs at the Corporation confirmed that the Corporation has developed ambitious strategies that resulted in the launch of many initiatives and services, which occupy advanced global ranks, and the Corporation focuses in particular on the happiness of its customers and raising the level of their satisfaction, by saving their time and effort and anticipating their needs. Services that enable them to obtain luxurious and safe transportation services with the click of a button, which would change the concept of taxi transportation for customers to exceed the limits of their expectations.

He pointed out that the DTC App allows the user, in addition to instant booking of taxis, to reserve vehicles and services in advance at any date or any time, in addition to calculating the approximate cost of the trip before the trip begins, when the location is automatically determined by the application after entering personal data, After confirming the request and choosing the payment method, the application searches for the nearest taxi and sends it to the customer’s location automatically, with notifications alerting the customer of the vehicle’s arrival at the specified location, so that several options have been developed to determine the method of paying the value of the trip, including credit card, electronic wallet, or Payment in cash, and he noted that the value of the trip is calculated completely free of charge in the event that the driver does not operate the meter during the trip on board all taxis of the Dubai Taxi fleet, whether by requesting it through the smart application or any other means.



