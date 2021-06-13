The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that it will transfer the completion of three drivers’ licensing services, namely: a request to renew a driver’s license, a request to issue a replacement for a lost or damaged driver’s license, and a request to issue an experience certificate for drivers to smart and electronic channels, where the completion of these services will be stopped at the affiliated customer happiness centers. Authority, as of mid-June.

Sultan Al-Marzouqi, Director of Drivers Licensing Department at the Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Starting from mid-June, services for the renewal of a driver’s license, a request to issue a replacement for a lost or damaged driver’s license, and a request to issue an experience certificate for drivers at the RTA’s customer happiness centers will be suspended. Providing the service Requesting the renewal of a driver’s license through the smart application (Dubai Drive), the authority’s website, self-service machines and eye examination centers intended by the authority. The service of replacing a damaged or lost driver’s license will be provided through the RTA’s smart application and website, while the service of requesting the issuance of an experience certificate for drivers will be provided through the website, smart application, and self-service machines.”

He added that the completion of these services will be through the aforementioned electronic and smart channels, stressing that the smart and electronic transformation system comes in response to the government’s directives in the paperless transformation of government services, as these efforts are in the framework of strengthening government directions in making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.



