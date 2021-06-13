The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced that it will transfer the services of requesting renewal of a driver’s license, requesting the issuance of a replacement for a lost or damaged driver’s license, and requesting the issuance of an experience certificate for drivers, to smart and electronic channels, and the completion of these services will be stopped at the Authority’s customer happiness centers, as of mid-June current.

Sultan Al Marzouqi, Director of Drivers Licensing Department at the Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The service of requesting the renewal of a driver’s license is provided through the smart application (Dubai Drive), the authority’s website, self-service machines, and deliberate eye examination centers by the authority. The service of replacing a damaged or lost driver’s license through the RTA’s smart application and website, while the service of requesting the issuance of an experience certificate for drivers will be provided through the website, smart application, and self-service machines.”

He added that the completion of these services will be through electronic and smart channels, stressing that the smart and electronic transformation system comes in response to the government’s directives in the paperless transformation of government services, to enhance government trends in making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.



