The Roads and Transport Authority has approved a project to implement the requirements of transportation integration and flexible mobility around nine Expo 2020 bus stations, which is being implemented by the authority in coordination and cooperation with the companies (Nakheel), (Dubai Silicon Oasis), (Tecom) and (Dubai Real Estate).

Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: The project aims to encourage the use of alternative environmentally friendly means of transportation, such as bicycles, encourage the use of pedestrian paths, and promote the use of mass transportation, such as the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, marine transportation, and public buses. By improving the environment surrounding the users of these means to achieve integration between the various means of transportation, including providing appropriate sidewalks for pedestrians, providing traffic safety requirements for all road users from safe crossings, and traffic lights dedicated to pedestrians and bicycles, verifying the continuity of the bicycle path and providing the requirements of owners To facilitate their access and use of all available means of transportation, in addition to maximizing the use of public transportation, and its integration with alternative means of transportation.

Flexible Navigation

He added: The project includes the promotion and application of mobility and connectivity standards in the area surrounding the nine Expo 2020 bus stations, which are: Al Baraha, Al Ghubaiba, Al Jafiliya, Business Bay 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, International City, Palm Jumeirah, Etisalat Bus Station and Etihad Bus Station. Pointing out that the project will add 45 kilometers to the network of bicycle paths, which makes the Expo Bus Stations development project a distinctive model in the field of mass transit and environmentally friendly transport, and depends mainly on improving the infrastructure, to be compatible with the new road networks related to flexible and environmentally friendly transportation. and improve the area around pedestrians as they move.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors affirmed the Authority’s keenness to provide a friendly infrastructure for the population, that meets the requirements and standards of transportation integration, and enhances the connectivity between the components of the city, to facilitate the residents’ access to and from mass transportation stations, and to ensure that pedestrians and cyclists have access to these means in a safe and easy way. As well as providing a qualified environment for people of determination, noting that the various mass transit projects have taken into account the strengthening of the connection between the stations of the various means of transportation, development projects, and the attractions surrounding the area, by developing the requirements of the first and last mile, and by providing a set of elements and requirements for the integration of transportation, such as bus stops. Public transportation, bicycle paths, pedestrian crossings and rest areas, shaded areas and paths, cosmetic agriculture, private car rental stands, and bicycle parking lots, with the aim of encouraging residents to use non-traditional means of transportation, such as walking, bicycles and (electric scooters), to move from their homes, to mass transit stations and back.

Components of the project

The work to develop integration requirements around metro and bus stations includes implementing 226 pedestrian lanes, 857 dropped kerbs, preparing lanes for people of determination at 1,053 points, in addition to implementing a number of speed bumps, joint paths for bicycles with pedestrians, and others. Combined with vehicles, implement parking for vehicles on parts of the streets, and increase the width of the sidewalks for pedestrian traffic.



