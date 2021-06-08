Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has called on metro riders on the Red Line to pay attention to changing the train at Jebel Ali Station, to be able to move to the Expo 2020 route.

The authority warned passengers on the Dubai Metro towards the UAE Exchange station, to stop at the Jebel Ali transit station, and to change the train if their destination was the 2020 track stations.

The service was operated at all seven stations of the Metro 2020 route, with the exception of the Jumeirah Golf Estates station, which will open to coincide with the launch of the global event “Expo 2020”, which will be hosted by the UAE from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

At the beginning of this month, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai opened both the Dubai Investment Park station and the Expo station on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro, which are currently only used by those authorized to enter the Expo site, while they will be available to serve the public in conjunction with the event in October.

The metro and tram contribute to transporting 52% of the total users of public transport, except for taxis in the emirate, and it particularly serves participants in events, activities, conferences and exhibitions such as the global event Expo 2020, whose activities will start on October 1, 2021 and end on March 31, 2022. .

It is noteworthy that the authority has allocated 35 transport buses operating on Route 2020 stations, to facilitate passenger access to and from metro stations, as it has allocated two lines for public transport buses at the Gardens Station, two lines at Discovery Gardens Station, and two lines at Al Furjan Station, in addition to five bus lines, passing through the station. The Dubai Investments Park metro, and taxi service is also available at the operating stations.



