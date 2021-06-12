The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai reported that it had responded to 14,050 requests for legal advice during the first half of this year, which varied between legal advice and requests for conciliation and reconciliation, in addition to inquiries from judicial and legal authorities.

Legal Adviser Brigadier General Dr. Ali Ajeef Al Zaabi said: “Dubai residency works to consolidate all capabilities to simplify the procedures for providing legal services, and to meet the needs of customers to complete their transactions.”

He stressed that the smart channels for the establishment of Dubai, represented by the smart application and the website, contributed to enabling customers to access legal advice services around the clock.

He added that the Legal Affairs Department is responsible for providing legal advice, conciliation and reconciliation and providing data services to judicial authorities in record time.

He stressed that the Dubai residency has strengthened the Legal Affairs Department with young human resources, so that its departments are managed by officers with scientific qualifications with a doctorate in law, to deal with the various requests of individuals and companies.



