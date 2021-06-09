Adviser to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bumelha, approved the Silver Jubilee logo of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, which bears the number 25 with the phrase “leadership and innovation in the service of the Book of God”, which was adopted by the award A vision for her in her work strategy, which began 25 years ago when the sponsor and founder of the award, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the establishment of this award, which began great from its first day, as it received wide international participation in Its first edition, and I had the honor of honoring the late Sheikh Muhammad Metwally Al Shaarawy – may God have mercy on him – in its first session.

Boumelha announced that the award will hold many events on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the award from now until the next month of Ramadan.

Bumelha stated: “As we launch the celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of the award, we recall its beginnings and the great support it received from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who contributed to its success and its being ranked first among the international Quranic competitions with the number of participants in it from representatives of the countries of the world, and its valuable financial prizes. The number of its competitions throughout the year, and the global media coverage it receives from local and international media.” He said: “We started with two branches of the award, namely the International Holy Quran Competition and the Islamic Personality Award, then expanded its activities, activities and competitions, as we created a section for lectures and seminars, the Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Al Maktoum Holy Quran Competition, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed competition for the most beautiful recitation, and the memorization program in Prisons, the Research and Studies Program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Quranic Manuscripts, the Emirati Hafiz Program, and the Scientific Miracles of the Holy Quran Unit.”

He added that the award also introduced a program for recording the recited Quran, and launched an international competition for women, which is the largest competition in the world for girls, and carried out four sessions of them, and is preparing to launch its fifth edition next November. It also began distributing the Quran of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and it was announced. Last Ramadan, it started distributing it inside and outside the UAE, and the award seeks to print one million copies of it in order to pay for His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.



