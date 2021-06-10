The marine rescue patrols at the Dubai Police Ports Police Station managed to rescue a Spanish family whose boat broke down due to a technical defect in the sea opposite the rocky breaker in the Jumeirah area.

The head of the Spanish family noted the rapid response of the Dubai Police to the communication, noting that he was on a cruise with his family members, but was surprised by the engine failure and the loss of control of the boat as a result of strong and high sea currents.

He said that within less than 5 minutes, the marine rescue patrol arrived to him, and its members worked to reassure him and his family and then transported them to safety, noting that the marine rescuers were not satisfied with transporting him and checking on him and his family, but also made sure to pull his boat to the port.

For his part, Director of the Ports Police Center, Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, stated that Dubai Police received a report from the Command and Control Center Department about the incident, so the marine rescue patrols moved immediately, pointing out that the spread of the patrols at the level of the Emirate of Dubai in 9 marine points qualifies them to deal with accidents. He added that the speed of the intervention prevented the boat from drifting towards the breaker, saving the family and preventing a collision scenario as a result of loss of control.

He called on the owners of the boats to ensure the safety of their boats by inspecting the various electronic devices and equipment on board, checking the validity and safety of their structure periodically, and downloading the “Sail Safely” service available in the Dubai Police application to ensure a quick response to their reports in emergency cases.

In addition, the head of the Maritime Rescue Department, Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Abdullah Al-Qasib Al-Naqbi, said that the maritime rescue patrols moved as soon as they received the communication to the location of the boat, and it was found that it was broken, with a family of 6 members on board with their children, indicating that the maritime rescue team decided immediately to transfer the family to a boat Rescue because the waves were high and the boat was in the course of the navigation line and the sea current, which could lead to it being pulled towards the rock breaker and colliding with it and endangering the family.

He stressed that the marine rescue personnel put the safety of the family, especially the children, on top of their priorities, so they were provided with life jackets, before transferring them to the marine rescue boat to reach safety, in addition to the work of the marine rescue teams to tow the malfunctioning boat and deliver it to the port.



