Dubai Police are participating in the 1000 Miglia race, the oldest and most beautiful race in the world for classic cars, which is taking place in Italy from June 16 to 19, just six months before the UAE hosts an exclusive special stage of the race to be held for the first time in the Sharq region. The Middle East, with the support of the UAE Media Identity Office, covers the seven emirates of the country on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the establishment of the state union.

The participation of the Dubai Police comes in response to the invitation of the organizing committee of the most beautiful race in the world, which was launched from Italy 94 years ago, and to bear the values ​​of the Dubai Community Police based on protecting and making society happy, ensuring the security of people and ensuring the quality of their lives to the global audience that comes from different parts of the world to witness the event It crowds both sides of the Italian roads running from northern Italy to its capital.

The participation of Dubai Police in the Italian race enhances the values ​​of civilized communication and builds bridges between peoples and cultures. It also introduces millions who watch the most beautiful global race to the values ​​of convergence, partnership, cooperation, dialogue and mutual respect for all peoples, on which the UAE established its union fifty years ago.

status

global platform

The 1000-mile race, which is the most famous in the world and attracts every year celebrities, motorsports and hobbyists, and whose diverse activities are followed by millions in Italy, Europe and the world, constitutes a meeting point for multiple cultures and an international platform that attracts poles of vital industries such as tourism, hospitality, services, cars and engines.

The most beautiful race

The 1,000-mile race, whose idea was born in Italy on December 2, 1926, is considered by many to be the most beautiful race in the world. Its principle is a synchronized race on open public roads over a 1,000-mile (or 1,600-kilometre) round trip from Brescia in northern Italy to The Italian capital, Rome, is in the center of the country. Hence the name “The Thousand Miles Race”.

Emirates Airlines carries the “SLS”

The Dubai Police is running the race, which includes dozens of classic, sports and high-performance cars, in the Mercedes-AMGS SLS sports car with an eight-cylinder engine and a capacity of 571 horsepower, which Emirates Airlines transports to the home of the race in Italy.

community happiness

Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police, said: “The participation of Dubai Police in international events is an essential part of the community policing strategy established by the Emirati leadership in all our operations to protect society, ensure its security and happiness, and introduce the values ​​of the UAE locally and globally. Participating in the 1000 mile race in Italy comes in the context of representing these authentic values ​​based on communication, interaction and mutual respect, while highlighting the civilized image of the UAE, which, after six months, will receive an exclusive, special stage of the race known as the most beautiful in the world, in conjunction with its celebrations of the golden jubilee of the establishment of its union that embraces More than 190 nationalities are in harmony, harmony and security based on coexistence and respect for the law.

global destination

In turn, Deputy Head of the Media Office of the Government of the UAE, Alia Al Hammadi, said: “The participation of Dubai Police in the activities of the Thousand Miles Race in his native Italy, at the invitation of its organizers, embodies the values ​​of openness to different cultures and peoples, and an introduction to the UAE hosting the special edition of the race next December in its seven emirates on Over the course of five days, a fleet of rare cars with a long history will be attended by the local and international audience, who will have the opportunity to see them closely on the country’s roads, along with its most prominent landmarks that reflect the unified tourism identity of the Emirates, and highlight its position as a preferred global destination for international events that millions of people follow.”

In the UAE

The race will soon lands in the UAE for the first time in the Middle East, specifically between December 5 and 9, 2021, with the support of the UAE Media Identity Office and the organization of the Italian “1000 Millia” and the global “Octanium Experiences” for cars and racing, and in conjunction with the country’s jubilee celebrations. Golden to establish its union in an exclusive experience, the first of its kind in the region, hosted by the UAE from its position as a global destination for tourism and business, and introduces its global audience to its most prominent features and natural terrain.

Chance

Martin Halder, CEO of Octanium Experiences, said: “For rare classic cars and high-speed cars to meet in the most beautiful 1000 mile race in the world is an exceptional event, and the participation of Dubai Police, which owns the most expensive and most exclusive fleet of cars in the world, is an opportunity for fans of the most famous Italian race to see the participation of the most famous Italian race in the world. Distinguished international from the UAE.

Unprecedented experience

Alberto Biantoni, CEO of 1000 Melia, said: “Organizing the 1,000 Mile Race, which is covered annually by more than 1,000 media outlets, is a celebration of the values ​​of sportsmanship, participation and competition based on mutual respect, and is a window into the most beautiful landmarks, wonderful terrain and inspiring experiences. Shik is an unprecedented step that enhances the geographical expansion of the most beautiful race in the world, which will go to the UAE next December.”

Competition

Major sports car manufacturers and top collectors of classic cars compete in various racing categories that include classic cars, sports cars and performance cars. The thousand-mile race has historically been the field of competition for the most important sports car brands such as Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche, Alfa Romeo and Jaguar.

100 cars

100 unique cars roamed within the UAE stage of the five-day 1,000-mile race from 5 to 9 December 2021 on the most beautiful roads of the country in its seven emirates, where classic, sports and high-speed cars, loaded with a long history of achievements and world records from different eras, pass through On the most prominent landmarks of the Emirates to showcase to the world its unified tourist identity and the charming nature scenes of its diverse terrain

The UAE roads, which are among the best in the world, will receive the first race of its kind in the country and the region in the upcoming winter season with its mild weather, while its enthusiastic audience from all over the world will have the opportunity to visit the UAE to closely follow the activities of the unprecedented exceptional stage in the history of the previous one, which reached to His 94th year.

international numbers

Dubai Police sets several world records with its fleet of luxury, sports and high-performance cars. The list of luxury Dubai Police cars, among its most expensive and fastest police patrol fleet around the world, includes international names in the luxury and fast car industry, most notably “Bugatti Veyron”, “Ferrari FF”, “Aston Martin One 77” and “Lamborghini Aventador”, and Bentley Continental GT Coupe, Maserati GranTurismo, McLaren MP, Mercedes SLS, Audi R8, Lexus RC F and Nissan GT R, Ford Mustang Roush, Chevrolet Camaro, and Mercedes G-Wagon all-wheel drive.

While the maximum speed of some Dubai Police cars may reach 407 kilometers per hour, and they can start from rest to 100 kilometers per hour in just 2.5 seconds, the capacity of the engines of their vehicles can reach up to 7.3 liters with 12 cylinders under the hood.

On the other hand, Dubai Police owns many environmentally friendly cars with low carbon emissions, such as the BMW i8 electric car, the electric motor Tesla car, in addition to the electric Renault Zoe cars.

status

The holding of the exclusive edition of the most beautiful 1000 Milli race in the world in the UAE coincides with the International Expo 2020 and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi hosting the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix on December 12 of this year, to culminate the celebration of the UAE in the fiftieth year of the establishment of its federation.

The UAE’s hosting of the most beautiful global race, which annually records extensive press coverage, including more than 6000 press releases worldwide, attended by more than 1,000 media outlets, and followed by a wide audience of stars, celebrities, collectors of classic cars, sports, automotive industry leaders, champions and motorsports organizers, confirms the importance of the country’s position and position. A global capital for international and exclusive events.



