The Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori confirmed the readiness of the work teams in the General Department of Criminal Investigation to secure the Expo with innovative solutions, during his meeting with the directors of combating economic crimes and the Department of Electronic Investigation, with the aim of determining the readiness of the work teams participating in the Expo Dubai International and see the latest developments.

He pointed out the importance of dealing with various challenges and keenness to come up with innovative and pioneering solutions that contribute to reducing, combating and preventing crime, and ways to work as an integrated team with high security professionalism and professionalism to preserve the gains and reputation achieved by the UAE in all fields, and cooperation and coordination between all parties to end Preparations for the reception of the global event.

He stressed that periodic meetings with public administrations and police stations in the criminal investigation sector aim to come up with innovative initiatives and projects, and develop smart systems and advanced technology to secure the event, in addition to looking at the best international practices, stressing that the criminal investigation sector is ready to receive the global event.

He praised the efforts of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation in maintaining security and safety, which led to the reduction of criminal reports within the main work of the police field concerned with combating crime, and addressing and arresting perpetrators in record times, noting that the department has made great achievements in uncovering the ambiguity of economic and electronic issues.



