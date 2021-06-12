Dubai Police General Command, represented by Al Rashidiya Police Station, recorded 10,635 violations of the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus “Covid 19” in the jurisdiction during the past year, including 3,271 violations of not wearing a medical or cloth mask in private and public transportation, and 2,526 violations of not wearing a medical or cloth mask in public and private transportation. Observing the distance between people in vehicles, and 1559 violations of the number of passengers (a violation of the carrying capacity – half the capacity), and 3276 violations of exit and movement during the ban, in addition to 3 violations of gatherings and events.

The director of the center, Brigadier Saeed Hamad Al Malik, said that these violations were monitored through 8 areas to inspect vehicles and people with the aim of ensuring the implementation of precautionary measures and Resolution No. 38 of 2020 regarding the implementation of the regulation for controlling violations and administrative penalties issued by Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020, regarding the regulation Control violations, precautionary measures, instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

He added that Al Rashidiya Police Station was keen to implement several procedures and initiatives in the area of ​​jurisdiction, with the aim of emphasizing the application of preventive measures, pointing out that the center continues to monitor violators of preventive measures and precautionary measures approved by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai in the face of the Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic. ), aimed at limiting the spread of the virus and protecting all members of society, emphasizing that the fines contained in the table of violations and administrative penalties issued by a decision of the Attorney General are applied to all violators.

Brigadier General Saeed Hamad Al Malik stressed the need for community members to adhere to precautionary measures when leaving the house, to maintain physical distance in vehicles, and to wear masks when moving in case the number of passengers exceeds more than two people, explaining that violators of public safety requirements will be dealt with in accordance with legal procedures. Wishing health and safety to all.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

