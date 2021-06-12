Dubai Police General Command, represented by Al Rashidiya Police Station, recorded 10,635 violations of precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus (Covid-19) in the jurisdiction during the past year, including 3,271 violations of not wearing a medical or cloth mask in private and public transportation, And 2526 violations of non-observance of the distance between people in vehicles, 1559 violations of the number of passengers (absorptive capacity – half the capacity), 3276 violations of exit and movement during the ban, in addition to three violations of gatherings and events.

The Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, Brigadier Saeed Hamad Al Malik, explained that these violations were monitored through eight areas to inspect vehicles and people with the aim of ensuring the implementation of precautionary measures, and Resolution No. 38 of 2020 regarding the implementation of the regulation for controlling violations and administrative penalties issued by Cabinet Resolution No. 17 For the year 2020, regarding the regulation for controlling violations, precautionary measures, instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus

He added that Al Rashidiya Police Station was keen to implement several procedures and initiatives in the area of ​​jurisdiction, with the aim of emphasizing the application of preventive measures, pointing out that the center continues to monitor violators of preventive measures and precautionary measures approved by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai in the face of the Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic. ), aimed at limiting the spread of the virus and protecting all members of society, emphasizing that the fines contained in the table of violations and administrative penalties issued by a decision of the Attorney General are applied to all violators.

Al Malik stressed the need for community members to adhere to precautionary measures when leaving the house, maintain physical distance in vehicles, and wear masks when moving in case the number of passengers exceeds more than two people, explaining that violators of public safety requirements will be dealt with in accordance with legal procedures, wishing health and safety. For everyone.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

