Dubai (Etihad)

The General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police has created a special section for combating environmental crimes aimed at combating crimes against the wildlife of endangered animals and plants, dangerous and predatory animals, controlling legal violations resulting from their illegal sale and working to identify their owners, in addition to combating crimes committed On antiquities and artifacts, according to the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the follow-up of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs

Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, confirmed that the new section comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to enhance public safety in society and deal with violations resulting from the acquisition of predatory and dangerous animals, and to limit the number of owners authorized to acquire them in accordance with the law, pointing out to The aim of establishing the department is to have a competent authority in Dubai Police to work with this type of violations, based on the relevant laws and in cooperation with strategic partners.

Brigadier Al Jallaf pointed out that the new section came according to the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and after meeting with the concerned authorities in the Emirate of Dubai, after monitoring some behaviors in society, related to the breeding of predatory and dangerous animals and working on their reproduction, selling and raising them in homes, as well as wandering In public places, and bragging about it on social media, in violation of the laws.