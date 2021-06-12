Dubai Municipality reported that it had closed 27 institutions and violated 33 others, since the beginning of this month, due to non-compliance with measures to confront the emerging Corona virus, and warned 320 other institutions, including various institutions.

The municipality’s statistics indicated that the compliance rate, during this period, ranged between 80% as a minimum and 99% as a maximum, as a result of the large number of supervisory inspection visits that the municipality inspectors carry out on a daily basis.

According to the “Dubai Municipality”, its inspectors carried out 21,547 inspection visits, from the beginning of this month until the day before yesterday, which included the institutions that supervise their activities, such as food establishments, cafes, fitness centers, beauty centers, salons and laundries, and other other activities. .

She pointed out that the high rate of compliance in most institutions reflected positively on the number of violations and daily closures, and the municipality stressed the need for all institutions to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures it imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus infection.

The municipality imposed requirements and controls on all institutions that exercise their activities in the Emirate of Dubai, and are subject to its supervision, in order to achieve the greatest degree of safety for its employees and auditors.

And she stressed the lack of tolerance in violations related to the prevention and safety measures, identified by her, as there is no room to jeopardize the safety and security of community members, and warned against transgressing them, as the procedures range from violation to closure.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

