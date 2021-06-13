Dubai (Etihad)

The Board of Directors of the Dubai Judicial Institute reviewed the results of the first quarter of the institute’s strategy “2021-2023”, during its third periodic meeting for the current year 2021, which was held remotely, chaired by Counselor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Chairman of the Institute’s Board of Directors.

The attendees discussed all the topics on its agenda, within the framework of the permanent institute’s keenness to review its performance through the achieved indicators, and the continuous work to improve them and raise their efficiency in the fields of judicial training and spreading legal awareness in the Emirati society. In addition to reviewing the most important achievements achieved through performance indicators, within the approved strategic plan of the Institute “2021-2023”, and emphasizing the progress in achieving its vision as a regional center for legal and justice excellence, and its mission aimed at providing members of the legal community with the best levels of professional training, and ensuring that Continuously developing them, to provide them with relevant modern knowledge, all of which is based on the established values ​​of the Institute, which are based on trust, professionalism and competitiveness.

During the meeting, mechanisms and plans for developing all the programs offered by the institute, including specialized diplomas in the field of legal and judicial sciences, were discussed, in addition to approving the final results of the tenth batch of members of the armed forces participating in the diploma dedicated to military justice.