Today, Saturday, the Dubai Health Authority reported that recent statistics showed that vaccination against Covid-19 disease, caused by infection with the emerging coronavirus, significantly reduces complications of the disease and hospitalization.

The authority said, on its official account on “Twitter”, that “8 out of 10 people infected with Covid-19 are unvaccinated.”

And she added that “9 out of 10 people admitted to hospital and intensive care due to Covid-19 are unvaccinated.”

The Dubai Health Authority called on everyone to take the initiative to take the vaccine.