Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

The UAE horses are fighting strong confrontations on the third day of the British Royal Ascot Festival tomorrow, and the Emirates will represent the two fillies “Dubai Fountain” by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and “A tribute” to Shadwell, in the Riplesdale Stakes for the second category of fillies Three years at a distance of 2,400 metres.

“A tribute” under the supervision of Roger Farian and the leadership of Jim Crowley seeks to maintain its unbeaten balance, while “Dubai Fountain” under the supervision of Mark Johnston and led by William Buick, seeks to win during its tenth participation. Stradivarias is seeking an unprecedented feat by winning for the fourth consecutive time in the 4,000m Ascot Gold Cup, as it hopes to equal the number of the most winning horse in race history, Yates. The UAE hopes in the same race and last year’s runner-up, “Naif Road” by Mohammed Obeida, but the danger may come from “Subjectives”, the holder of the Dubai Gold Cup title on the evening of the Dubai World Cup. The ceremony will begin with the Norfolk Stakes for the second category, which is dedicated to horses of the two years, over a distance of 1000 metres. The Emirates “Perfect Power” by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Richard Fahey and led by Paul Hanaghan.

Shadwell’s “Governor” targets the Hampton Court Stakes for the first category for a distance of 2000 meters in the second round of the ceremony, while Charlie Appleby pushes the Godolphin duo “One Roller” and “Secret Protector”, the reigning Trophy field champion, and the “Moving Time” of Sheikh Mohammed bin Obaid Al muffled

The King George Stakes for a distance of 2,400 metres, with the participation of the Godolphin trio, “Siscany” under the supervision of Appleby and his companion “Act of Wisdom”, while John and Thaddy Gosden push “Marshall Blanc”.

The British Stakes attracts “Qader” by Shadwell, winner of Goodwood two months ago, and “Forrest Falcon” by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, led by Ben Curtis and supervised by Mark Johnston.

The ceremony concludes with the 1400-meter Buckingham Palace Stakes with the participation of “Al-Dari” by Shadwell, under the supervision of William Haggas and led by Jim Rowley, the winner on the same track and distance, and also competing for the title “Lord Campari” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Obaid Al Maktoum, led by Andre Atzini.