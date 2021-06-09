The commercial control and consumer protection sector of the “Dubai Economy” violated, within three days, 61 commercial establishments for not adhering to the precautionary measures to combat the “Covid-19” pandemic and limit its spread.

Among the most important are wearing masks, physical distancing, and adherence to working hours in restaurants, in open markets and commercial centers.

The inspection team violated 45 restaurants, cafes and cafeterias due to serving meals inside the place after the permitted hours, and also violated shops engaged in various commercial activities for not committing to wearing masks.

The “Dubai Economy” directed the merchants to adhere to precautionary measures such as wearing masks and applying the principles of physical distancing.



