The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry won the “Leadership in the Middle East” award from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for the year 2021, during a virtual ceremony, in recognition of its outstanding efforts in creating and managing sustainable, healthy and environmentally friendly buildings.

The Dubai Chamber won the award for its headquarters, which is considered one of the most efficient green buildings in the Middle East, and the Chamber received the platinum category in accrediting leadership in the application of energy and environmental protection systems (LEED Platinum) three times over the past 15 years, which reflects the Chamber’s commitment to the environment. sustainability and responsible practices.

Hamad Buamim, Director General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “We are proud at the Dubai Chamber of receiving the “Leadership in the Middle East” award from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for the year 2021. “.

He added that the headquarters building of the Dubai Chamber is one of the first buildings in the region to be accredited under (LEED EB O+M), followed by the platinum category certificates in accreditation of leadership in the application of energy and environmental protection systems (LEED Platinum) over the years.. He also pointed out that The University of Dubai Campus, a Dubai Chamber initiative, was awarded the LEED Gold certification for new construction and the LEED Platinum certification for existing building operations and post-completion management. From a solar energy project, pointing out that the university is currently seeking to obtain a (LEED Zero) certificate.

Buamim pointed out that the expansion of the new chamber building was constructed and designed to obtain the platinum category certification to accredit LEED Platinum. The building will use solar energy systems and wind turbines to generate its own energy, stressing that the positions of the new building were designed according to The “Smart Parking” accreditation certificate, which is the only global accreditation that identifies, measures and recognizes sustainable high-performance parking, making Dubai Chamber one of the pioneers in implementing sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in its main building and the new building being constructed.

“After a challenging year, it is truly inspiring to recognize green building leaders in the region who have continued their commitment to green buildings and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environment around us,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of the US Green Building Council. Middle East 2021” from the American Green Building Council “Our world through the power of green buildings, their contributions and their work that have helped our communities stay safe and healthy.”

The 2021 USGBC Middle East Leadership Award winners represent the council’s 10,000 best member organizations, a network of committed professionals with more than 106,000 LEED businesses in more than 180 countries. Countries and regions around the world..the efforts of the winners stand out as exceptional examples of sustainability leadership among a strong and growing network of projects, companies and individuals.



