Drug trafficking AFP: El Chapo’s wife to plead guilty to aiding her husband in drug offenses

Emma Coronal Aispuro is accused of helping her husband, former drug league leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Convicted former head of the Mexican drug trade Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanin wife Emma Coronel Aispuro intends this week to plead guilty to aiding and abetting her husband’s drug offenses. The matter was reported by the news agency AFP, which has received the information from an anonymous source.

U.S. officials arrested Aispuro last February at Dulles Airport outside Washington on suspicion of aiding her husband in drug trafficking.

Aispuroa has been charged with a smuggling project to transport cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana to the United States.

Several U.S. media also reported that she could admit her role in her husband’s crimes.

The trial will take place on Thursday. Acknowledging guilt can shorten a sentence.

Guzman was one Leader of Sinaloa, Mexico’s largest drug cartel. He led an operation that transported hundreds of tons of drugs to the United States and murdered many of his opponents, according to court documents.

He was transferred to the United States for trial in 2017, and was sentenced to life imprisonment two years later.