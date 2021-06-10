No effective immune protection despite corona vaccination – who, according to the Standing Vaccination Commission, is less protected from Covid 19 disease?

Berlin – You are fully vaccinated against Corona and still run the risk of contracting the dangerous virus? This scenario now apparently threatens above all people who have an increased risk of a severe Covid 19 course anyway due to a previous illness.

"There are now several studies that show that vaccination against Covid-19 in people whose immune system is slowed down with medication does not work as well as it does in others," said Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens to the newspapers of the Funke media group.