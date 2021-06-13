driver is typically one of those games that many people still have vivid memories of. After school, the two of you race through the streets of San Francisco or Miami behind the PlayStation and then pass the controller. The first driver came out in 1998 and can be seen as a bit of a counterpart to GTA, but with more focus on driving. The last one came in 2011 driver out, but after disappointing sales figures, the series was killed.

At that time, however, a new game was already in development. And indirectly we got it too. The website VG247 set out to investigate the myth of a new driver-game. They found out that the new game was already quite far in development, but that it was ultimately decided to rename the game to Watch Dogs. This is also an open-world game, but with more emphasis on hacking and technology.

driver would play in modern times

‘The game that was released as Watch Dogs started as a sequel in the driverfranchise,” a source at Ubisoft told VG247. The new driver would take place in the present day and you could discover the world by car, but also on foot, where parkour would play a role. The way the cars drive in Watch Dogs, seems to have been a development for the new driver-game.

He continues: “The most important element has always been technology and hacking. After trying for a while to fit this concept into the driverfranchise, the decision was made to give it its own new twist.’ And that’s how it came about Watch Dogs. It seems that the decision to change the game name was made before Driver San Francisco was released in 2011.

It happens more

There are more examples of games that get a different title. The successor of Prince of Persia became Assassin’s Creed. So we just have a new one driver, but with a different name and a different style. Yet it is a pity for the car enthusiast, because although Watch Dogs is quite a cool game, it would be even nicer to have a good game next to GTA where the emphasis is really on driving. Maybe ever.