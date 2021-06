A 47-year-old driver died after a head-on crash on Sunday afternoon on the MA-3320 Manacor-Petra road.

The accident occurred shortly before 6pm, when one of the two cars involved crossed into the other lane. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter, said to be aged 15 or 16, was a passenger. She and the two occupants of the other car were all taken to hospital, one in a serious condition.