The Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño. Alejandro Martínez Vélez – Europ / Europa Press

Trickle of departures from the economic area of ​​the Government. The communication director, Juan Emilio Maíllo, left the Ministry of Economy to return to Telefónica for personal reasons, and Miguel Escarrer, digital transformation advisor to Vice President Calviño, to go to work for a multinational company.

These casualties are in addition to those that have already been announced recently: the most important is that of the Secretary of State for the Economy, Ana de la Cueva, who had alleged exhaustion after three years coordinating economic policies among all ministries, contribute during the pandemic to a huge production of legislation to alleviate the economic consequences of the virus and be one of the architects of the investment and reform plan in exchange for which Spain will receive some 70,000 million in non-reimbursable European funds. In addition, it was recently swept up in the controversy of aid to the airline Plus Ultra as it was on the council that approved them.

Also leaving is Calviño’s chief of staff, Carmen Balsa, another person from the hard core of the vice president who has worked very hard and who has found a destination in the commercial office in Milan. And two more positions that were in Moncloa have left: the director of economic information, Daniel Fuentes, and the deputy director of the economic office, Víctor Echevarría, who returns to BBVA.

The completion of the Recovery Plan and its dispatch to Brussels open a new stage in the Executive. And these people had endured until their presentation to terminate their work and hand over the baton to others with renewed energy, government sources say. In a context overloaded by the covid, the economic area has had to fight more for being a coalition Executive. Especially when on this occasion the economic vice-presidency has not had the command in place that others such as Solbes or Rato held. And in the Ministry of Economy they have been forced to fight the copper especially with the Ministries of Podemos to defend a certain economic orthodoxy in numerous matters. So they have had to redouble efforts while selling to Europe that Spain continued with the reforms.

In fact, one of the problems that the Government has faced in obtaining the approval of Brussels for the Recovery Plan is that it had shown its intention to get rid of two of the PP reforms that Brussels endorsed in the previous crisis: the labor crisis and the pension crisis.

Now that Brussels is going to get the go-ahead for the reform and investment plan, renewed energy is needed to get it started, government sources say. The new Secretary of State for the Economy, Gonzalo García Andrés, a state commercial technician who has already worked in the Treasury, was at Analistas Financieros Internacionales and is close to the head of the Moncloa economic office, Manuel de la Rocha, take the witness. And as Calviño’s chief of staff enters Judith Arnal, who until now held the same position in the Treasury. And the Secretaries of State for Digitization, Carma Artigas, and Telecommunications, Roberto Sánchez, the Secretary of the Treasury, Carlos San Basilio, and the undersecretary of the ministry, Amparo López Senovilla, continue in their positions.