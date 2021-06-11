From June 18 to September, the mythical Madrid route opens its facilities on Fridays and Saturdays in the afternoon-evening hours (from 8:00 p.m. to midnight) with a activities proposal, free, which will make all audiences in the world of racing, driving training and, of course, entertainment enjoy, and which will surely conquer the nights of the summer months in the capital.

Among them will be the possibility of going around the Jarama, that is, an exit to the main track of the Circuit, touring its legendary route in your own vehicle behind the Safety Car, the vehicle that performs in the official races of the Jarama Circuit. Also Karting, with renovated facilities and equipment, night lighting and a large time tracking screen, which will make you enjoy authentic competitions with family and friends on a fun and technical track in equal measure.

The Royal Experience hosts one of the most unique driving techniques, which causes the best and funniest sensations, drifting. It is a discipline based on drifting that can be enjoyed with the Westfield AeroRace replicas of the legendary Lotus Seven on a track exclusively dedicated to this exciting activity. Or live a Racing Experience. In an emblematic circuit like the Jarama, and in privileged conditions, the possibility of driving or co-driving supercars is a unique and unforgettable experience. The most racing public will enjoy the most daring and desired vehicles such as the Mazda RX8 Cup, the Ginetta G50 GT4, the Ferrari F430 or the imposing Lamborghini Huracán.

Also, there will be a gastronomic area available, a space enlivened with chill-out music and live DJ sessions that has a large heated indoor room and a large terrace area around the paddock, which has billiards, darts, table football and scalextric.