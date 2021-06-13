The sub’s words after the dramatic event: “I felt a push, then a second later it was all black”

Protagonist of the drama we are about to tell is a diver alive by a miracle. The story comes from Cape Cod Lake, Massacchussets, where a man was swallowed by a whale. The story, however, had a happy ending as the diver was spat out thanks to a cough from the animal.

The underwater who, hospitalized, recounted the terrible drama of which he became the protagonist. The story comes from Massacchussets. According to the man, last 11 days the diver was in Cape Cod lake fishing for lobsters at a depth of almost 13 meters.

During this moment, however, one blue whale it presented itself in front of the man, swallowing him. Obviously it was an event that caused man a strong sense of terror, in which he thought he was dying somehow digested by the animal.

Drama in the USA, the story of the diver after being swallowed by a whale

The story, however, fortunately has a happy ending. The diver actually managed to save himself and thanks to a cough of the whale he was spat out. These were the words with which the man told the drama on his Facebook page:

I felt a push, then a second later it was all black. I could feel it moving, a terrible feeling. I thought, ‘Oh my god, was I swallowed by a shark? So I realized I wasn’t seeing any teeth, and honestly, I wasn’t in such intense pain.

So, after realizing what was happening, the man began to fidget to provoke some reaction in the animal.

In the end, therefore, he did it. Its presence in the whale’s goiter has caused the animal a lot of annoyance so much that the fin whale the diver spat out with a cough. Immediately after the drama, the man was hospitalized and, still incredulous, he is truly surprised to have been miraculously miraculous.