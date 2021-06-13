A terrible episode took place on the day of Friday 11 June. A child of suns 4 years, is fell from the window to the first floor of her school. Fortunately, he is not in serious condition, but his prognosis remains confidential. In addition to the health workers, the intervention of the police was also requested.

A terrible event that could have led to tragic consequences. One of teachers, on the incident, stated: “IS it all happened in a few seconds! “

According to information released by local media, the drama took place in the state kindergarten Carboneri, in via Emilia Est, a Modena. It was around 10:00 on Friday 11 June.

The little one of origins Ghanaians, was with her support teacher in the room set aside for motor activities. He was playing and also doing the usual exercises.

At some point, the teacher, as required by the DPCM rules, for Covid 19, has opened the window for the air exchange. It was at that very moment that the drama took place. The woman is distracted for a few seconds and the baby fell out of the window.

The school staff launched quickly the alarm to 118 and also to the police. The institute also arrived there scientific and the prosecutor Giuseppe Amara.

4-year-old boy who fell out of the window: the investigation

The little one was obviously accompanied in Hospital and the mother also got into the ambulance. Fortunately, his condition no criticisms appeared, but the doctors decided to keep hers reserved prognosis for a few more days.

The other teacher said she stayed in another teacher room with other pupils. Everyone was frightened, because despite not having seen that terrible scene, they had understood that it was happening something.

The teacher at the moment turns out to be investigated. Agents are also working for rebuild L’exact dynamics what happened. They want to understand any responsibility on the part of the teacher, who should have kept the little one under control.