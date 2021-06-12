June 12, 2021CommentRecent

Capcom shares a new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the occasion of the Summer Game Fest intended to delve a little deeper into its story. In it, let us remember, the protagonist of the video game meets Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg containing a legendary Rathalos that could wreak havoc if its powers of destruction awakened. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is coming to PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on July 9.