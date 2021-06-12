Drake Bell causes controversy again after showing on his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he is in Mexico after the scandal that originated around his arrest in the city of Cleveland, United States.

The musician and actor was arrested by the police authorities a week ago for “attempting to endanger children and disseminating material harmful to minors.” Likewise, it was indicated that the American musician participated in December 2017 in an inappropriate conversation of a sexual nature with one of his victims.

However, despite the confirmations and complaints from Bell’s ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, of physical and verbal assaults, the actor pleaded not guilty and was released after posting bail.

A couple of days ago, Bell He reappeared on social networks with a post on Twitter where he asked his followers for places to get a tattoo. “I need a tattoo in CDMX. Who can do it? ”, It was read in the publication of the singer.

Users did not delay in responding to the surprise of the artist’s post. Many of them expressed their rejection of the actions of which the former Nickelodeon star was accused.

“A tattoo to make you look tougher in jail?” One of the comments pointed to Bell alluding to his complaints.

Drake Bell, latest news:

