Ali Maali (Sharjah)

A CT scan and magnetic resonance imaging confirmed that Ming Tian, ​​the defender of the Chinese national football team, was injured, to miss the important and fateful match of the Dragon on Tuesday in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Asian Cup, which is currently being held at the Sharjah Club Stadium.

Meng, who started last Friday’s match against the Maldives, suffered a right ankle sprain in the 13th minute of the match, when he was saved from behind by the Maldivian player Mohamed Hamza. China is second with 16 points, five points behind Syria, which qualified Already making it to the final, the Chinese team has a good chance of becoming one of the top four teams that finished second out of the eight groups in which the qualifiers are currently being held.

Dragon coach Li Tai is looking for a suitable alternative to replace Ming Tian’s absence, and it is expected that Ji Xiang is the most suitable, especially since he was pushed in the last match and showed a good level and in harmony with the rest of his teammates in the back line, and the Dragon had surpassed the Maldives by five in the round before The last of the qualifiers.