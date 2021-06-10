Dragon Ball Z it was for many people the highest point of the franchise. This stage marks a before and after in the saga, with a Goku older fighting with increasingly impressive threats. In her, we see for the first time the super saiyan mode of this warrior and we meet many iconic villains of the saga.

That is why in Dragon Ball Z, there were many preliminary character designs that were scrapped, especially for Freeza, Cell and Majin Buu. Some of them are quite remote from the ones we saw on the screen. But, they weren’t the only ones, too Goku it was slightly different from its final version.

The Goku of Dragon Ball Z with everything and cane

In a preliminary design of Goku, Akira toriyama had thought of giving him a cane, similar to the one used by the Master Roshi and Kami-sama Would this have implied a new type of techniques that we did not see in the series? Do you think it is just an aesthetic change?

These kinds of preliminary designs of Dragon Ball Z have given us an idea of ​​the creative process of Akira toriyama. Since the great changes of Freeza (bigger and stockier) a Cell (fully humanized in his android form) to this little detail of Goku, slightly different from his final design for this series.

