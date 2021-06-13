Vegeta, which first debuted in Dragon Ball Z, is undoubtedly one of the most recognized characters in the world of manga and anime. As such, it represents the classic rival of the protagonist, which in this case is Goku.

Although he has never overshadowed it, he has a great legion of fans behind him. He started out being a villain, but with the passing of time he ended up joining the Z Warriors, and became a valuable ally. Furthermore, he is married to Bulma.

Vegeta always draws attention in Dragon Ball

With her he has two children, Trunks Y Bra (or Mule). Throughout the series, the Prince of the Saiyans proved its worth on more than one occasion. He has fought the most terrible battles throughout the series.

First in the series of Z, after in GT, and more recently, in Super. The same can be said for movies and spin-offs. Nonetheless, Vegeta always find a way to get ahead. For the same reason, he is one of the most popular characters.

Vegeta surprises with a new form in Dragon Ball

It is not surprising that there are many allusive products related to Vegeta, among which, of course, the figures stand out. Like the ones we bring you on this occasion, which consist of a series of statues, as well as a bust of this warrior.

According to plan, these products will go on sale next winter. So it would be at the end of the year or the beginning of the next. What stands out the most is the great quality they have.

These figures are of great quality and quite expensive

It can be seen that the details were taken care of. From what is appreciated, inspiration is being taken from Dragon Ball Z, as well as Dragon ball super. It’s a job on the part of LX Studio, and as expected, they are not cheap products.

The prices are as follows, as well as the measurements and purchase options shared by @WorldKame a few days ago:

– Scale 1/1 + Bust 1/1: € 2,667 ($ 64,000175.12 pesos).

– Scale 1/1: € 2,308 ($ 55,536.63 pesos).

– Bust 1/1: € 538 ($ 12 thousand 945.71 pesos).

– Scale 1/4: € 402 ($ 9,673.19 pesos).

– Free 1/4 Bust + Three heads

– 1/1 scale: 95 x 99 x 220 cm high

– 1/4: 23.8 x 24.8 x 55 cm high

– With LED

– Q4 2021

– PO Now!

Buying such a product is a great investment. To the above we must add the shipping costs, as well as payment of taxes. But surely such a figure Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z Y Super It would be the jewel in the collection of any fan of the franchise.

It would be practically impossible not to turn to see such an article. You will have to keep an eye on the details when they appear.

