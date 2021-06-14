Dragon ball is one of the most memorable sagas in the history of animation. This series created by Akira Toriyama is already an icon of pop culture, so his community wanted to know more about it. And, a couple of years ago, its author solved one of the doubts that his fans had, what is his favorite character?

It is already known among the fan community that Vegeta is one of the least loved characters of Akira toriyama. However, his favorite characters are something that is not so well known. In the book Dragon Ball: A Visual History from Viz Media, answered this question. And no. Goku he is not his only favorite character.

What are the favorite characters in Dragon Ball?

During an interview in 2003, the author of Dragon ball answered: ‘They asked me to talk about my favorite character from’ Dragon Ball ‘. As I am the author, my answer is obviously Goku, but I have others’. That is a bit obvious, however one that may surprise you is Mr. satan.

Akira toriyama She started her career as a mangaka making comic stories, action was not her strong suit. And with Mr. satan could experiment in Dragon Ball Z to return to its roots.

The other character you mention Toriyama that Piccolo. But, it does not refer to his facet as a villain, but when he became the tutor of Gohan on Dragon Ball Z. The fatherly, protective and taciturn side stole all of the author’s attention, making him a prominent character in the saga.

What did you think of their answer? Did you expect them? Who would you have chosen?

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



