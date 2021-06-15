Another summer hit was promptly baked by Fedez, along with him this time too Orietta Berti and Achille Lauro. The trio produced “Mille” a light, catchy and fresh song. They also shot the video, but something went wrong.

The video clip of the summer hit also features Drag Queen which, however, were not treated adequately. Now, the two have written a long letter to Fedez:

Dear Fedez, I think you need to know what happened during your absence, so that you can decide who to work with in the future. I tried to write to you through your social channels but obviously with all the messages you receive every day I think it’s very difficult to read and manage everything.

This is the premise of the woman who, however, continued with an unfortunately unpleasant story:

When I received the call I was delighted that a famous singer, who has recently spent a lot of money on the LGBT community, had thought of using the figure of the Drag Queen in a great project, not only to give color but also for the social aspect. that we represent and that is often forgotten. I have to say it out of the way: it was two days of nightmare work!

Problems appear to be problems of organization,

“On the first day, the drag queens were summoned at 12 noon. At 19:00 I shot a scene with Achille Lauro and at 20:00, together with my colleague, a choral scene in which we were passed from the center to the ends. At 9:30 pm we went home. It is true that the scenes can change according to the director’s creativity and the expectations are exhausting, but our use immediately seemed rather strange to me. At the end of the day I spoke immediately with our contact person to better understand and to communicate that if our presence was out of context (as it seemed to me) we might not come back the following day, but we were assured that the next day we would film our scenes “.

The next day the script was more or less the same and again the two were treated rudely. The problems derive precisely from the direction that perhaps did not understand the reason for their presence.

Also, they complained that they didn’t get one visibility equal to that of the other protagonists of the video. The letter ends with a request to Fedez:

“This is the sad story of my experience in your video, dear Fedez. And I tell it to you and to all those who will read it just to remind you that to defend the rights of a huge community, like the LGBT one, it is not enough to expose yourself publicly on TV. We must do it every day, even in everyday life, even by choosing a staff that represents us. […] I hope that what happened is for you, as it was for me, a source of experience. And that for your next productions you choose more carefully the collaborators you decide to surround yourself with. Because acting on a daily basis is worth more than media exposure. I conclude hoping that, in the future, you will be able to make use of #MILLE other collaborators ”.