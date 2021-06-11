D.he ruling party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wants to ban “advertising” for homosexuality or gender reassignment among minors. Several non-governmental organizations immediately condemned the Fidesz Party’s bill, which was introduced to parliament on Thursday. Educational programs on the subject or advertising by large companies that declare their solidarity with homosexuals should therefore be banned in the future, as well as educational books on the subject.

If the proposal is passed by parliament, freedom of expression and children’s rights would be severely curtailed, criticized an alliance of five NGOs, including Amnesty International. The Fidesz party is copying “dictatorial models that violate European values”. “The government is turning against its own citizens by following the example of Russia or China,” warned the associations.

Hungary took action against homosexuals and others in December with a legislative package that met with international criticism. Among other things, it stipulates that the sex of birth cannot be changed and it prohibits homosexuals from adopting children.