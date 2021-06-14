The signature is of Gianluca Ottaviani degli Arcieri Tigullio in the Hunter & Field compound and Beatrice Tarantini of the ASD Granatiere in the Olympic plate.

The new path of Archery in Liguria starts under the best auspices. In Asti, on the occasion of the Coppa delle Regioni, the Committee chaired by Alessio Bevilacqua (re-elected at the assembly of 5 June) wins a silver and a bronze thanks to the excellent performances of Gianluca Ottaviani of the Tigullio Archers in the Hunter & Field compound e Beatrice Tarantini of the ASD Granatiere in the Olympic plate.

“Now the head goes to the Pinocchio Trophy which will see our young athletes engaged in Abano Terme (PD) on June 26 and 27 – explains the new president Bevilacqua – For next Saturday, in a preparatory way, we have organized a meeting that will see both athletes and the technicians who will accompany the Ligurian team in Veneto ”.

Bevilacqua traces the route for the four-year period.“We have to work a lot in the promotional field and in the organization of events of increasing national importance”.

Liguria embraces the entire archery family. “Targa, indoor, Hunder & Field and 3D: historically our archers always achieve excellent results in all specialties. We will now work on training and technical growth to offer all athletes the best tools to aspire to new goals. We will be in the first line to give all the help possible ”.

In view of the Tokyo Olympics, the entire movement is cheering for the Savona-based woman Chiara Rebagliati, already winner of important tests in the World Cup and looking for the five-circle pass in the last qualifying races.

