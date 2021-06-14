During the live broadcast of Limited Run Games the physical edition of DOUBLE DRAGON & KUNIO-KUN Retro Brawler Bundle, the collection of retro games already available in digital format on PS4 is Nintendo Switch. The physical version will be available exclusively for the Nintendo console in the near future and will include the following games.

DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle 18 titles included divided into three categories: DOUBLE DRAGON, Kunio-kun and unpublished works by Kunio-kun outside of Japan. DOUBLE DRAGON DOUBLE DRAGON (1987)

DOUBLE DRAGON II: The Revenge (1988)

DOUBLE DRAGON III: The Sacred Stones (1990) Kunio-kun Renegade (1986)

Super Dodge Ball (1988)

River City Ransom (1989)

Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (1992) Kunio-kun (for the first time in the West) Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club

Downtown Nekketsu Story

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club – Soccer Story

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!

Go-Go! Nekketsu Hockey Club Slip-and-Slide Madness

Surprise! Nekketsu New Records! The Distant Gold Medal

Nekketsu Fighting Legend

Kunio-kun’s Nekketsu Soccer League

Nekketsu! Street Basketball All-Out Dunk Heroes

