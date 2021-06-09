The promotion will be available until June 23 with offers of 30%, double for PS Plus users.
PlayStation brings back one of its most common promotions for the PS Store. Surely you are familiar with Double discounts; and we have it once again in a selection of great titles for PS4 and PS5, being especially profitable if you are subscribers of PlayStation Plus, where the offer will be multiplied by two.
So, if you have an active PS Plus account, you can take advantage of it until next June 23, where there will be offers on various games from the PlayStation family as well as from other companies, including great sales and critical successes such as God of War, Resident Evil 2 or Assassins Creed: Odyssey. Double discounts provide discounts of up to 60% if you have Sony’s subscription service.
These are some of the most interesting selections that we bring you; You can see more on the web enabled with PlayStation Store Double Discounts.
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition for 19.99 euros / 34.99 euros (before 49.99 euros). – The second installment of Capcom’s survival horror saga is now at a scary price. You will have to constantly flee from Mr. X, but instead you will have one of the best horror games of recent years.
- God of War for 9.99 euros / 14.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). Now that we know that it will be time to wait until 2022 to live the new adventures of Kratos and Atreus, you can experience its origins in one of the best PS4 games, which has recently released technical improvements for PS5.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 19.59 euros / 44.79 euros (before 69.99 euros). Haven’t traveled to Ancient Greece with Assassin’s Creed yet? Odyssey can now be yours at a fairly low price, and enjoy Alexios and Kassandra’s adventures as Spartans.
- Uncharted 4 for 9.99 euros / 14.99 euros (19.99 euros). At half price we can find with PS Plus the opportunity to experience the end of one of the most beloved franchises by PlayStation players and one of the best video games from the award-winning Naughty Dog team.
- Gran Turismo Sport for € 9.99 / € 14.99 (19.99 euros). With the announcement of the delay of GT 7 to 2022, PlayStation racing fans may want to give Gran Turismo Sport a shot and discover the thrill of driving the world’s fastest cars in various game modes.
- Bloodborne for 9.99 euros / 14.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). One of the best games from FromSoftware, creators of Dark Souls. Embark on its dark setting in a game that goes beyond the challenge it entails, since it is able to trap you in its world from the beginning to the end.
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Edition for 25.49 euros / 50.34 euros (before 74.99 euros). Get the most out of Gearbox’s looter shooter with an edition that features several character cosmetic packs and many hours of fun, both in company and cooperatively.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance for 8.99 euros / 19.49 euros (before 29.99 euros). Also at a reduced price we find one of the best RPGs with a realistic setting, in this case medieval, that we have received in recent years. A real gem to travel to 15th century Bohemia.
- Journey for 7.49 euros / 11.24 euros (before 14.99 euros). Enjoy one of the best-rated contemplative games with Journey, one of those trips that does not leave you indifferent and leaves a mark despite how brief the experience is.
- Mafia III Definitive Edition for 9.59 euros / 19.79 euros (before 29.99 euros). If you want a GTA-style sandbox but with its own atmosphere, Mafia 3 offers all that and more, in an adventure inspired by New Orleans that does not lack shootouts and chases with style.
More about: PlayStation Plus and Offers.
