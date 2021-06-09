The promotion will be available until June 23 with offers of 30%, double for PS Plus users.

PlayStation brings back one of its most common promotions for the PS Store. Surely you are familiar with Double discounts; and we have it once again in a selection of great titles for PS4 and PS5, being especially profitable if you are subscribers of PlayStation Plus, where the offer will be multiplied by two.

So, if you have an active PS Plus account, you can take advantage of it until next June 23, where there will be offers on various games from the PlayStation family as well as from other companies, including great sales and critical successes such as God of War, Resident Evil 2 or Assassins Creed: Odyssey. Double discounts provide discounts of up to 60% if you have Sony’s subscription service.

These are some of the most interesting selections that we bring you; You can see more on the web enabled with PlayStation Store Double Discounts.

