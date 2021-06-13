Doom Eternal’s free next-gen update comes out 29th June for Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5, Bethesda has announced.

This update offers improved visuals, increased performance and support for ray-tracing, or 4K resolution at 60fps, or an optional 120fps mode.

The next-gen update is also coming to PC, which adds ray-tracing support on compatible machines.

Here’s the breakdown:

Xbox Series X:

Performance Mode: 1800p – 120FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60FPS

Xbox Series S:

Performance Mode: 1080p – 120FPS

Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: not available

PlayStation 5:

Performance Mode: 1584p – 120FPS

Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60FPS

PC:

Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on a user’s PC hardware.

All modes feature dynamic resolution scaling, Bethesda added. Balanced and Performance modes are not available with ray-tracing. Performance Mode requires a 120hz compatible display. Balanced Mode requires a 4K compatible display.