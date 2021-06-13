Doom Eternal’s free next-gen update comes out 29th June for Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5, Bethesda has announced.
This update offers improved visuals, increased performance and support for ray-tracing, or 4K resolution at 60fps, or an optional 120fps mode.
The next-gen update is also coming to PC, which adds ray-tracing support on compatible machines.
Here’s the breakdown:
Xbox Series X:
- Performance Mode: 1800p – 120FPS
- Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60FPS
Xbox Series S:
- Performance Mode: 1080p – 120FPS
- Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: not available
PlayStation 5:
- Performance Mode: 1584p – 120FPS
- Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60FPS
PC:
- Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on a user’s PC hardware.
All modes feature dynamic resolution scaling, Bethesda added. Balanced and Performance modes are not available with ray-tracing. Performance Mode requires a 120hz compatible display. Balanced Mode requires a 4K compatible display.
Leave a Reply