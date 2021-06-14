The improvements to the game make a big difference over the current ones on PS4 and Xbox One.

DOOM Eternal, the last installment of the classic saga that began in 1993, is about to arrive updated to the new generation platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The nominee for game of the year in 2020 made us wait a while, but we already have a date for its intergenerational improvement and the changes that come with it.

The upgrade will be available on June 29Just as other titles have done, DOOM Eternal update will be freeAs long as you have the game on PS4 or Xbox One. The PC version will not be left behind either, you will be able to play with ray tracing enabled if your computer can support it. Do you want to know the numbers? The resolutions on the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5 versions are as follows. All are dynamic, so they represent the maximum possible resolution in each of the modes:

Playstation 5 Performance mode: 1584p – 120 FPS

Balanced mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

Xbox series x Performance mode: 1800p – 120 FPS

Balanced mode: 2160p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS

Xbox Series S Performance mode: 1080p – 120 FPS

Balanced mode: 1440p – 60 FPS

Ray Tracing mode: Not available

As you would expect in the case of a free update, the DLC that you have bought will also transfer for free between generations, along with saved games! There is no time limit to update, so don’t despair if you don’t have a PS5 or Xbox Series X | S yet. DOOM Eternal update will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S as of June 29.

