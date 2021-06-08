The donors for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients expressed their pride in supporting the efforts aimed at sustaining charitable and humanitarian works that the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, God Almighty, used to provide, as one of the knights of goodness and humanitarian work in Dubai and the UAE, stressing that The social responsibility of the people of society in supporting humanitarian initiatives and efforts that have a direct positive impact on people’s lives, especially cancer patients who need treatment most.

Easa Saleh Al Gurg, founder of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charitable Foundation, said: We appreciate the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to establish this high-level medical edifice, which will be a beacon of hope for patients. Cancer… Our partnership continues with the Al Jalila Foundation, which is concerned with improving the lives of individuals and societies through medical innovation. Our contribution to the establishment of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients is to participate in the establishment of this medical edifice that will take upon itself the treatment of cancer patients who cannot be treated. Their financial condition allows them to bear the high costs of treatment for this disease, and it is also an extension of Al Gurg’s charitable vision, which pays great attention to supporting the medical treatment sector for poor and needy families.

For his part, Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah said: “Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients” bears a great and dear name to all of us, and in particular to everyone who contemplated the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and who knew closely what he was offering. And he does charitable works and humanitarian positions not only at home, but at the level of the region and the world, and we are pleased to work for the sustainability of this giving by supporting this great charitable hospital.”

As for Hamad bin Ahmed bin Sougat, he said: “The UAE has become today among the largest countries supporting international humanitarian action, thanks to the great support provided by its wise leadership, and its white hands that extended to help the needy around the world, and it is not surprising that their care includes cancer patients who are unable to bear The costs of treatment, and what the people of the community provide in this field is nothing but a little to help this category.”

For its part, the family of the late Abdullah Hassan Al Rostamani expressed their happiness to have a role in this great humanitarian project, bearing the name of a great Emirati stature who made noble charitable and humanitarian contributions, including what is known and others that are more favorable to the late, God willing, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. That he hides it between him and his Lord, especially with regard to health, education and orphan care, is not strange to the sons of the Emirates, who were famous for charitable work not only at home but worldwide.”

The family of the late Abdul Wahed Hassan Al Rostamani also expressed their appreciation for the efforts made to consolidate this great charitable name through a welcoming medical edifice whose main goal is to relieve pain and give hope to patients with cancer, a disease that exhausts its health and financially, which requires concerted efforts to work on His achievement is to provide the best care for these patients, noting that Dubai and the UAE always do this for the sake of humanity and provide its charitable services to the whole world without discrimination.

For his part, the businessman, Abdul Rahim Muhammad Balghazouz Al Zarouni, said that we are fully confident that the Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients will be among the best hospitals that will provide the best possible health care for patients who are unable to bear the cost of treatment for free. We were entrusted with Dubai and the UAE and its wise leadership, which instilled in its people the love of goodness and humanitarian work, and the spirit of initiative in supporting community issues and improving people’s lives.”

Abdul Hameed Seddiqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seddiqi Holding Group, said: “The charitable contributions made by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum had a great positive impact on society, and the support of charitable work in the field of health and education is considered in order to build a better world and a decent life. For the human being, is one of the values ​​of the Seddiqi Holding Group, so we are honored to participate in the establishment of Hamdan Bin Rashid Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients, to pay tribute to his work and commemorate his memory, and we look forward to working side by side with Al Jalila Foundation in this endeavor, in honor of the values ​​and principles of the company’s late founder Ahmed Qassem Seddiqi , may God have mercy on him, and his pioneering work in this field.”

As for Faisal Kotikolon and his wife Shabana Faisal, they expressed their appreciation for the momentum and great attention given by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to this great humanitarian project, which bears the name of one of the most important pioneers of humanitarian work at the state level, and they stressed that this hospital was born giant and will be one of the Among the best in the world to provide the best services to cancer patients of all nationalities.”

For his part, Rajan Kilashand said: “Social participation in humanitarian and charitable works that have a direct positive impact on members of society, especially the groups most in need of access to treatment services, is a societal duty for all those who are able to participate, especially since this work bears a great name for one of its supporters. Arab and international charitable and humanitarian work.

Raju Kataria, Chairman of Kataria Holding, added: “Dubai and the UAE have been known for their global humanitarian initiatives and stances, through which they help the needy on their land and anywhere in the world, which makes it a land that brings together supporters and philanthropists of all shades and races, to achieve noble humanitarian goals. And alleviating the suffering of the neediest groups, especially cancer patients who need large sums of money to cover the costs of treatment.”

BNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sobha Real Estate Company, said, “We are honored to be one of the supporters for the implementation of this great charitable project, which will provide an outstanding service to cancer patients, with a high capacity and through the best oncologists specialized in the field of diagnosis and treatment of this disease. disease, and it makes us proud that this project bears one of the biggest names that were and will continue to be present with their works in the charitable and humanitarian work record.”



