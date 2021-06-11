“What world do women want?”. The question was asked aloud by Vice President Carmen Calvo at the opening, on Wednesday, of the third edition of Santander WomenNOW. And to that question, fifty authorized voices responded during two intense days that, through their experience, were building a story that already serves as a roadmap for the men and women of the present. “We want a world that looks like us” is one of the headlines left by the congress organized by Vocento, which this Friday was closed by Mrs. Letizia, who has held the honorary presidency of Santander WomenNOW since its inception.

The Queen began her speech at the Vocento headquarters in Madrid with a fond memory for the mother of Olivia and Anna, the girls murdered at the hands of their father in Tenerife. “I don’t think there is anyone this morning who is not trying to put themselves in the shoes of the people who love these girls, these murdered minors,” said Doña Letizia. “It is difficult to avoid the expression of pain and sadness for the murder of minors,” he added.

The Queen confessed that she had followed the speeches (all of them on the WomenNOW website) by fifty speakers with great interest and thanked Vocento for the initiative to give women a voice “in slow reflection.” «It is difficult to condense in a few messages everything that has been said here. Because there has been talk of pessimism, but also of the same, of life, of the women we want to be, of our reception capacity, of our talent. There were those who said that there are only two places that you will never be able to move from, your body and your planet. So let’s take care of them, ”said Doña Letizia, who urged women as a group to“ gain self-confidence. We women cannot boycott or censor ourselves ”.

With the presentation of Kathleen Kennedy, who works for a dignified and universal retirement in the United States, through the Institute of North American Economic Policy, which she directed until 2019 and Georgetown University, of which she is a researcher, the turn of interventions with his presentation ‘A future for women’. The niece of John F. Kennedy and daughter of Robert, a US senator who was also assassinated, was in charge of putting an end to a Santander WomenNOW that has the sponsorship of Banco Santander as Global Partner, the sponsorship of Hyundai, Iberia , Novartis and Vodafone; and the collaboration of Circe, Verdejo de Rueda; Community of Madrid, Correos, Princess of Girona Foundation and Ouigo.